ConnectiviTree and Lightstorm Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize the Global Connectivity Landscape
Transforming Global Connectivity: ConnectiviTree and Lightstorm Forge Strategic PartnershipRUGGELL, LIECHTENSTEIN, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore/Ruggell, Liechtenstein — Lightstorm (“Lightstorm”), a leading digital infrastructure player with innovative network connectivity solutions and ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG (“ConnectiviTree”), a trailblazer in digital infrastructure solutions, are delighted to announce their Co-Operation Agreement. This market-changing collaboration combines ConnectiviTree's planned next-level technology and ROOTNET network and Lightstorm’s extensive network SmartNet and state-of-the-art Polarin™ platform to enhance global connectivity. With a shared dedication to operational excellence, the association will deliver cutting-edge technology and solutions to enterprise customers, setting new standards for innovation, reliability and efficiency within the dynamic, ever-changing international telecommunication industry.
Lightstorm’s NaaS platform, Polarin™ offerings and superior SmartNet network capabilities will complement the central pillars of ConnectiviTree: the planned network - CTREE ROOTNET, and the upcoming software counterpart, CTREE PLAZA, which will include world-class network security, redundant data network and routing capabilities, in-house maintenance and quality assurance measures, dedicated and unique fiber routes, and advanced software and technologies.
“Through this partnership we aim to pioneer solutions that will redefine the landscape of global connectivity across emerging and developed markets. Together, we will leverage our advanced network solutions and software expertise to drive innovation for enterprises globally”, said Amajit Gupta, Group CEO & MD, Lightstorm.
“We are excited that Lightstorm has joined the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance. Their extensive network and state-of-the-art technology and software are a great addition to the Global Alliance. We look forward to working with them and developing this partnership”, said ConnectiviTree Executive Chairman, Andreas Hipp.
With Lightstorm as a part of the Global Alliance ecosystem, ConnectiviTree and the Alliance members will gain access to Lightstorm’s network of 180+ data centres connected globally across India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, US, Japan and Australia. ConnectiviTree will also benefit from access to Lightstorm’s next generation software and technology, while enabling Lightstorm’s customers access to ConnectiviTree’s planned state-of-the-art PLAZA system and ROOTNET network to enhance their product portfolio and expand their footprint globally.
About Lightstorm
Initially launched in 2020, Lightstorm started with the SmartNet brand which was built to be a carrier-neutral, low latency and DCI-focused fiber network in India. As of today, SmartNet has expanded into 7 major cities across India with ~25,000 km of route fiber connected to ~60 data centers. Its global NaaS offering, Polarin™ is an interconnection network platform that connects 180+DCs globally enabling seamless, instantaneous and scalable connectivity between data centers, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, internet exchanges, and more. With the success in India, Lightstorm further expanded into Indonesia in 2022, replicating a similar business model with first project targeting to roll out ~1,000 km of fiber and connecting ~40 data centers in Greater Jakarta. Looking forward, Lightstorm targets to continue expanding its geographical coverage to other Southeast Asian and Middle East countries and enriching its products and services to ultimately establish a leading next-gen cloud network infrastructure platform with assets across APAC and interconnecting them with the US West Coast.
For more information, visit www.lightstorm.net
You can also connect with Lightstorm's experts on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lightstorm-group
About ConnectiviTree
ConnectiviTree is developing a wholesale Connectivity-as-a-Service offer to serve B2B carriers to better address their multi-national enterprise client's needs. CTREE will be the first neutral long-haul connectivity provider with a pan-European (CTREE ROOTNET) and global presence via the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance, enabled through the ecosystem platform CTREE PLAZA, a one-stop interface allowing for self-service, on demand and zero touch service management. The ConnectiviTree network is designed to provide redundant routed data transport services with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities and to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond.
www.connectivitree.com - info@connectivitree.com
