New Music Alert A Political Primer from American Rockers Nraakors
Track Title: A Political Primer Genre: Alt / Prog Rock Launch Date: 1st May 2024 ISRC Code: USDY42192140IOWA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest release, A Political Primer from Nraakors is a hard-driving grunge / thrash metal commentary on the strange and often bewildering times we find ourselves in. As the lyrics say at the outset:
"It's a long hot century - And the finger's on the button - And the enemies list - Just keeps on growing"
This decidedly punk sensibility rebels at the notion that politicians can be trusted, even while it revels in skewering the rich and powerful who control our lives. It's a classic protest song for a new era, where even those who know the score are manipulated by corporate forces for their own ends. The intense video for the song is a volatile mix of psychedelica, dance moves, and accelerated travel footage, leaving the viewer to viscerally experience the momentum driving not just the music, but our current reality.
With this new release the Nraakors Project shows that they have a biting, insightful edge to their music rarely found in new groups. That's because the core of the Project are experienced artists who have lived through decades of disappointment and broken promises, yet have somehow kept their creative integrity.
Nraakors is Jim Kasper, Joseph Norman, and Gigi Macabre, with a host of other talented ensemble members who perform on different tracks and videos. This combination allows for flexibility and varying perspectives, offering the listener an incredible range of artistic visions.
