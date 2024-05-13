OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Azerbaijan

VIENNA/VALLETTA, 13 May 2024 — The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, will visit Azerbaijan on 14 May.

In Baku, Minister Borg will meet with President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and First Deputy Chair of the National Assembly Ali Huseynli, as well as members of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The visit will focus on the OSCE’s engagement in Azerbaijan, emphasizing the Organization’s continued support towards advancing long-term, sustainable peace and resolving conflicts throughout the OSCE region.

For more information about the 2024 OSCE Chairpersonship of Malta, please visit the OSCE website: https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship.