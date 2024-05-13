Venture Capital Investment Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: Projected to Reach $1,068.5 Billion by 2031

Venture Capital Investment Market Anticipated to Garner $1,068.5 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global venture capital investment market generated $173.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,068.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

COVID-19 scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the financial sector and created extra risk aversions as venture capital investment activities reduced across the globe.

Small and medium business halted, and most businesses liquidated during the pandemic due to halt in manufacturing, disrupted supply chain, challenges in procurement, and lack of workforce.

Financial performance of assets of SMEs hampered due to valuation deduction in portfolio, challenges in existing investments, and foreign exchange volatility.

The report segments the global venture capital investment market on the basis of funding type, fund size, industry vertical, and region. Based on funding type, the follow-on venture funding segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. However, the first-time venture funding segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fourths of the market.

On the basis of fund size, the above $1 billion segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. However, the under $50 million segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.

Based on industry vertical, the computer and consumer electronics segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the energy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

The global venture capital investment market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2021, holding nearly two-fourths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.

The global venture capital investment market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Accel Partners Venture, Agoranov, Balderton Capital (UK) LLP, Battery Ventures, Caixa Capital Risc, Cherry Ventures, Eurazeo, Greylock Partners, HoxtonVentures LLP, Index Ventures, Lakestar, Seedcamp, Sequoia, Target Global, Union Square Ventures, Park Capital, and GetVantage.

The report analyzes these key players in the global venture capital investment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the venture capital investment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing venture capital investment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global venture capital investment market forecast.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global venture capital investment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Venture Capital Investment Market Key Segments:

By Funding Type:

First-Time Venture Funding

Follow-on Venture Funding

By Fund Size:

Under $50 M

$50 M to $100 M

$100 M to $250 M

$250 M to $500 M

$500 M to $1 B

Above $1 B

By Industry Vertical:

Computer and Consumer Electronics

Communications

Life Sciences

Energy

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

