Endoscopy Devices Market to Reach $44.1Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global endoscopy devices market is driven by growing prevalence of diseases that require endoscopic devices.

The growing preference for outpatient procedures, expansion of ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and advancements in portable endoscopy devices. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Endoscopy Devices Market by Product (Endoscope, Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment, Visualization and Documentation Systems, Accessories, and Others), Hygiene (Single-use, Reprocessing, and Sterilization), Application (Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Neuroendoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Gynecology Endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032” According to the report, the global endoscopy devices market generated $28.1 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $44.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the endoscopy devices market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating and the prevailing cases of diseases that require endoscopic devices for diagnosis has highlighted the need for innovation in the healthcare sector and thus shown positive impact on the growth of the market.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Growing prevalence of diseases that require endoscopic devices for diagnosis and treatment and technological advancement drive the growth of the global endoscopy devices market. However, lack of trained endoscopists and infections caused by few endoscopes hampers market growth. On the contrary, the growing healthcare infrastructure and adoption of strategies by key manufacturers are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the endoscopy devices market during the forecast period.

The reprocessing segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on hygiene, the reprocessing segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global endoscopy devices market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to a rise in the importance of infection control and prevention measures and a rise in the demand for sustainable healthcare practices. However, single-use segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increasing emphasis on infection control and the convenience of disposable devices, eliminating the need for reprocessing and reducing the risk of cross-contamination.

The endoscope segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the endoscope segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global endoscopy devices market revenue and is estimated to register highest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to an increase in chronic diseases, rise in ageing population, and surge in adoption of technologically advanced medical devices.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

Based on region, North America dominated the endoscopy devices market in 2022 with more than one-third of the global endoscopy devices market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this growth market including a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases that require endoscopic procedures. In addition, the presence of key market players and their offerings strengthens the market position. These companies actively engage in R&D, ensuring the availability of innovative and effective endoscopy devices in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to several factors, such as a surge in the adoption of advanced technologies and an increase in the geriatric population. Also, the high prevalence of chronic diseases remains a significant driver for the rise in demand for endoscopy devices for effective diagnosis and treatment.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation.

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GMBH

Smith And Nephew Plc.

Stryker Corporation.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Karl Storz GMBH & Co. KG.

