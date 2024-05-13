Minister Thulas Nxesi launches Northern Cape Province Labour Activation Programme

Department of Employment and Labour Minister T.W. Nxesi has forewarned Labour Activation Programme Programme service providers that “no one will be paid without their performance being checked.”

He told service providers that the department expects delivery, compliance, with contractual obligations, professionalism, quality work, measurable outputs and impactful interventions from them.

During his address at the Northern Cape Province Labour Activation Programme launch in Kimberley, the Minister told guests that the Department has employed systems and processes to monitor the performance of LAP service providers.

This was after eight LAP service providers accepted and signed a pledge to provide training to 23 070 youths in the province on a budget of R558 million. The training will focus on sectors such as Agriculture, construction, hospitality, security, energy, call centres, and new venture creations.

Minister Nxesi further told the gathering that the Department has been focusing on reconfiguring along with its entities to strengthen and improve effectiveness.

“We are currently implementing recommendations of an independent review of the UIF and the Compensation Fund, focusing on strengthening service delivery and innovation, and developing effective and efficient business processes and systems. This includes an established Project Management Office to monitor projects, enforce contracts and evaluate outcomes,” said Minister Nxesi.

Immediately after the launch Minister Nxesi rushed off to a nearby Jobs/Careers Fair that the Department of Employment and Labour was hosting at the Galeshewe Stadium. The occasion was attended by scores of work-seekers from nearby communities.

In his address to the work-seekers Minister Nxesi advised them to use their mobile phones to register on the Department’s Employment Services of South Africa database as work- seekers, and to apply for LAP opportunities when they are advertised.

The Minister also advised work-seekers to be weary of unscrupulous and bogus employers.” Let me take this opportunity to warn the public against unscrupulous and bogus employers with fake opportunities”, he said.

He told them that the law forbids agencies from charging work-seekers for employment.

“You must report unscrupulous agencies who charge you fees to the Department and the South African Police Services”.

