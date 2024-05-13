Police remembers invaluable contribution by Judge Yvonne Mokgoro

The Ministry of Police joins the rest of the South African public in mourning the untimely passing of the late Concourt Judge, Justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

Still, she vibrantly echoes in time as a valiant patriot as she stood amongst the first recognised South African female Judges during our proudly proclaimed democratic dispensation.

We take this moment to pay homage and reflect on a journey well paved by her tenor and contribution to the South African Police Service (SAPS) as one of the founding board members and deputy chairperson of the South African Police Service Education Trust (SAPSET).

The trust which was established in November 2010, provides financial assistance to the children of SAPS employees that die in the execution of official duties, by financing the costs of their educational needs. To date, the fund has assisted 1078 children, fifty-four (54) of them have graduated and 146 of them have completed high school and are in possession of a National Senior Certificate.

Mokgoro leaves behind a legacy of ethical & professional governance in her professional landscape as the country’s first ever Chairperson of the DNA Board.

Justice Mokgoro, a great leader of integrity and a proponent of Justice, made a mark in shaping the implementation of the mandate of this office and to date her insights have contributed in our eradication of the DNA backlog.

As the Ministry and SAPS, we pledge to continue to build from where she left off in ensuring that the families who require DNA records for the finalisation of their police reported cases are served thoroughly & efficiently.

To you, Justice Mokgoro, we bid farewell & thank you for your immeasurable impact in the lives of police officers and South Africans at large.

Rest in peace Justice Mokgoro