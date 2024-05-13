Submit Release
Government Communications hosts roundtable discussion on electrification programme, 14 May

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will during the National Energy Month host a roundtable discussion on the electrification programme since 1994. The month of May has been declared by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy as the National Energy Month with the aim to create awareness and support energy -saving initiatives.

The roundtable discussion is in line with the 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy campaign and aims to reflect on the freedom that South Africans enjoy since the advent of democracy from 1994 to 2024 with a focus on strides made in electrification of households across the country .

Media are invited as follows:   
Date: 14 May 2024 
Time: 11h00 
Venue: Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Facilitator: GCIS Acting Director-General Nomonde Mnukwa  
Panellists:  

  • Department of Mineral Resources and Energy: Lufuno Madzhie- Director Project Monitoring and Intergovernmental Relations-INEP 
  • Eskom: Ms Portia Papu, Senior Manager Eskom Distribution Electrification 
  • EE Publishers: Energy Expert -Chris Yelland 
  • South African Local Government Association (SALGA): Head of Energy- Nhlanhla Ngidi

Live Streaming:  
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA &nbsp;
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA &nbsp;
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA &nbsp;

RSVP: 
E-mail: Ishmael@gcis.gov.za

Enquiries: 

William Baloyi 
Cell: 083 390 7147 

