Minister Blade Nzimande on meeting with Council of University of Fort Hare

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande has become aware of yet another false, misleading and malicious media report by News24 that suggests that his meeting with the Council of the University of Fort Hare 'collapsed'.

As part of his continued interventions to ensure stability and clean governance at the University of Fort Hare, yesterday (10 May, 2024), Minister Nzimande met with the Council of the University of Fort Hare

The meeting had been called by the Minister with the view to get answers from the Council on specific governance issues and the disturbing recent events, including the arrest of senior University employees, some of which are employed in the Vice Chancellor's office.

Initially, some members of Council expressed concern at the fact that a detailed agenda had not been distributed before the meeting. After a brief break that was mutually agreed to, the meeting continued.

The Minister then tabled his set of concerns about the recent developments at the University, and further indicated that he would like the Council, as the highest decision making body, to respond to these concerns.

After tabling his concerns, it was agreed that the Council will not respond immediately to the issues raised by the Minister and that the Minister will communicate his list of concerns to the Council, in writing.

The Minister's concerns will form the basis for the next meeting with the Council, which will be a physical meeting, to be convened by the Department within several days.

The Minister is pleased with the outcome of the meeting of the 10 May, 2024 and, remains committed to working with the Council and all key University stakeholders to ensure that clean governance is restored at the University of Fort Hare and that the proud history of this great university is protected.

