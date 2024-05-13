Electoral Commission briefs media on state of readiness for elections,14 May

The Electoral Commission invites members of the media to a briefing on the general readiness for 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

The briefing will cover the preparations for the Out-of-Country voting, which is scheduled to take place in 111 foreign missions on Friday, 17 May and Saturday, 18 May 2024. More than 78 000 South African citizens living in other countries will cast their vote next week.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Time: 11h00 – 12h00

Venue: Election House, Riverside Office Park, 1303 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion

