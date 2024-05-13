Submit Release
Electoral Commission briefs media on state of readiness for elections,14 May

The Electoral Commission invites members of the media to a briefing on the general readiness for 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

The briefing will cover the preparations for the Out-of-Country voting, which is scheduled to take place in 111 foreign missions on Friday, 17 May and Saturday, 18 May 2024. More than 78 000 South African citizens living in other countries will cast their vote next week. 

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 14 May 2024
Time: 11h00 – 12h00
Venue: Election House, Riverside Office Park, 1303 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion

Kindly confirm your attendance

Ms Hlengiwe Makhoba 
Ms Khanyi Nkosi 
E-mail: spokesperson@elections.org.za 
Cell/WhatsApp 074 241 7736 /084 777 0022.

Ensuring free, fair and credible elections

For media queries: Please contact 

Kate Bapela 
Cell: 082 600 6386 

For media interviews: Email requests 
E-mail: spokesperson@elections.org.za

