Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu hands over Mabama forestry plantation, 14 May

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Ms. Makhotso Sotyu, will on Tuesday, 14 May 2024, handover the Mabama forestry plantation to the Mashamba Traditional Council at Vhembe TVET College in Ha-Mashamba, Limpopo.

The handover ceremony of this plantation comes after the successful conclusion of Community Forestry Agreement (CFAs) between the Mashamba Traditional Council and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE). The handover of this plantation aims to empower communities living around the plantations, enabling them to manage the asset effectively and participate meaningfully in the forestry economy.

The plantation, with predominantly eucalyptus, play a vital role in sustainable forestry management and is essential for the transformation agenda that is emphasised in the Commercial Forestry Sector Masterplan. This plantation measures approximately 71,92 hectares in extent.

Members of the media are invited to attend the handover as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Vhembe TVET College, Ha-Mashamba, Limpopo

The activities will include: Plantation tour and handover of the plantation to the Mashamba Traditional Councils.

