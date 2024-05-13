MEC Reagen Allen on improving safety in Matzikama municipal area

Safety efforts in the Matzikama municipal area have now been strengthened with the graduation of 15 Peace Officers (POs), which occurred in Vredendal this past Thursday. This brings the number of POs who have graduated in the last two weeks to 45, after 30 recently graduated in Robertson. Of these, 11 are allocated to the Breede Valley and 19 to the Langeberg municipal areas, respectively.

The candidates who were selected in the Matzikama municipal area will be deployed as follows:

Vredendal (8), Van Rhynsdorp (2), Bitterfontein (2), Lutzville (3)

This PO-programme forms part of the Western Cape Safety Plan, which prioritises the strengthening of Municipal Law Enforcement capacity across the province, particularly to enhance urban/rural safety and combat crime within communities. More than R 1 million is being invested in this programme, which runs between now and 08 May 2025.

The officers were trained from 25 March to 08 May 2024 in Vredendal, with the training venue being provided by the Matzikama municipality. The training provided individuals with the capability to demonstrate and understand the role and function of a Peace Officer and Traffic Warden. The following criteria was covered:

Law Enforcement and the Constitution;

The Constitution of South Africa 108 of 1995

Principles of criminal law and rules of interpretation of law

Outline of the law of criminal procedure

Legislation and the national road traffic act pertaining to traffic wardens

Schedule 1 and 3 offences

Law of Evidence and Criminal courts

Practical: 56 & 341 administrative notices

Adherence to professional conduct and organisational ethics.

Along with the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA) Certificate, graduates also received a 12-month Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) contract/internship within the respective municipality.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said: “This is a significant moment for the residents of this municipal area, particularly since it is local residents who are benefitting from this programme. Greater still, is that they will now also contribute to achieving greater safety within the municipality and our province.

This is the largest cohort of officers tasked with such an important role in this area. All these graduates can be proud of their achievement.”

Minister Reagen Allen added; “a special word of congratulations is extended to one of the graduates, Mr Mike Mangena, who scored 100% in his exam.

He is the first graduate to achieve this feat, since the PO programme commenced in 2022. As the Western Cape Government (WCG), we remain committed to providing opportunities to our residents, especially our youth, so that they are upskilled and empowered, so that as further job opportunities come their way, they are able to immediately take advantage of them.”

“Families and the residents of the Matzikama municipal area have the task now of supporting the efforts of our PO’s. This will ensure they become effective in their duties and help to create safer communities. As the WCG, we will continue with initiatives such as these, as it showcases development, while also enhancing safety efforts, so that our residents can live in dignity,” concluded Minister Reagen Allen.

