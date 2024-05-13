Submit Release
FOCRAII celebrates its 20th anniversary as the 20th session opened in Qingdao, Shandong

Dr. BI Baogui, Deputy Administrator of China Meteorological Administration (CMA), Mr. Ben Churchill, Head of the Regional Office for Asia and the South-West Pacific (RAP) of World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Chris Hewitt, Director of WMO Climate Service Branch and Mr. Mingjie SONG, Vice Mayor of Qingdao City attended the opening ceremony.

