Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Ryzodeg, insulin degludec,insulin aspart, Date of authorisation: 21/01/2013, Revision: 14, Status: Authorised

Diabetes is a disease in which the body does not produce enough insulin to control the level of blood sugar or when the body is unable to use insulin effectively. Ryzodeg is a replacement insulin for the insulin normally made by the body.

The active substances in Ryzodeg, insulin degludec and insulin aspart, are produced by a method known as ‘recombinant DNA technology’: they are made by a yeast that has received a gene (DNA), which makes the yeast able to produce them.

Insulin degludec and insulin aspart are slightly different from human insulin. The differences mean that insulin degludec is absorbed more slowly bythe body. This means it has a long duration of action. Meanwhile, insulin aspart is absorbed faster by the body than human insulin, and therefore it starts to work as soon as it is injected and has a short duration of action.

The replacement insulin acts in the same way as natural insulin, and helps glucose from the blood to enter cells. By controlling the level of blood glucose, the symptoms and complications of diabetes are reduced. Injecting Ryzodeg at a main meal provides long-acting insulin to control blood sugar until the next dose as well as short-acting insulin to help deal with the extra sugar from the meal.