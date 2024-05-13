Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Isentress, raltegravir, Date of authorisation: 19/12/2007, Revision: 43, Status: Authorised

Isentress can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started by a doctor who has experience in the management of HIV infection.

The medicine is available as tablets to be swallowed (400 and 600 mg), chewable tablets (25 and 100 mg) and sachets containing granules for an oral suspension (each sachet containing 100 mg). The granules are to make a mixture for babies and children to drink, the chewable tablets are for bigger children, and the 400- and 600-mg tablets are for different dose regimens in older children and adults, as recommended by the doctor. Equivalent doses of these different forms do not all produce the same levels of raltegravir in the body, so they must not be used interchangeably.

For more information about using Isentress see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.