EMU-SAR Achieves Outstanding Success in International Universities Search and Rescue Games

Eastern Mediterranean University Search and Rescue Club (EMU-SAR) operating under EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate takes the third place award in general category of USAR Games 2024, Universities Search and Rescue Games, organized within the coordination of the Civil Defense Organization.

Held on 3-5 May 2024 at the Metehan Training Field located at the Civil Defense Organization, total of 11 member universities attended to the USAR Games 2024, Universities Search and Rescue Games, International Universities Research and Rescue Council (IUSARC). In the competitive and 3-day long event, EMU-SAR came in third place, also being granted The Best Team Leader (Seren Çakır) award. EMU-SAR exhibited a great performance in 5 of 7 categories, completing the categories of Rescue and Transport of Injured via Overhead Line, Wooden Bridge Construction and Transport of Injured, Obstacle Course in the first place.

EMU-SAR team consisted of Seren Çakır, Şevval Çağlar, Yeşim Turhan, Ömer Faruk Avcı, Hüseyin Emre Ekiz, Umut Taha Gönen, Mustafa Kurt and Emirhan Tuğal. Successful teams and players were presented with awards during a ceremony held at the Civil Defense Organization.

EMU-SAR team paid a visit to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç on Tuesday, 7 May 2024 at 12:00 p.m. In the said meeting, EMU-SAR team shared their experiences of USAR Games 2024 Universities Search and Rescue Games with Prof. Dr. Kılıç. At the end of the visit, team leader Seren Çakır presented the 3rd place award to Prof. Dr. Kılıç. On the other hand, Prof. Dr. Kılıç congratulated the team members of EMU-SAR and wished them success for future endeavors.