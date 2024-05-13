Secretariat of Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is Established

On May 11, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu unveiled the plaque for the secretariat of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF), officially launching its operations.

President Xi Jinping announced that China will establish a secretariat for the BRF at the third BRF. The secretariat is responsible for providing support for the BRF and coordinating and promoting relevant international cooperation. The secretariat is located in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with Vice Minister Ma Zhaoxu serving as Secretary-General.