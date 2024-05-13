Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,561 in the last 365 days.

Secretariat of Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is Established

On May 11, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu unveiled the plaque for the secretariat of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF), officially launching its operations.

President Xi Jinping announced that China will establish a secretariat for the BRF at the third BRF. The secretariat is responsible for providing support for the BRF and coordinating and promoting relevant international cooperation. The secretariat is located in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with Vice Minister Ma Zhaoxu serving as Secretary-General.

You just read:

Secretariat of Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is Established

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more