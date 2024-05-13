Submit Release
Chiz lauds creation of special human rights body

May 13, 2024

Senator Chiz Escudero on Monday (May 13) lauded the issuance of Administrative Order No. 22 which establishes a special body to address human rights concerns in the country.

In a statement released today, Senator Escudero expressed his support for this move, emphasizing the need for its effective implementation.

"I commend the President for taking this step," Escudero stated. "However, I sincerely hope that the intent and provisions of this issuance will be faithfully executed 'down the line.' It is crucial not only for addressing human rights issues related to the previous Marcos regime but also for addressing concerns from the previous administration and the entire country."

The establishment of this special body signifies a commitment to upholding human rights and ensuring accountability, said the veteran legislator, who once headed the Senate Committee on Human Rights.

He added: "We must ensure that this initiative translates into meaningful action, benefiting all Filipinos."

Based on AO 22, which was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on May 8, the Special Committee on Human Rights Coordination will be tasked to sustain initiatives and accomplishments of the United Nations for the Joint Programme (UNJP) on Human Rights in the areas of law enforcement, criminal justice and policy-making.

The body is chaired by Bersamin and co-chaired by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla. Other members of the committee are Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos.

