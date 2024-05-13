AEG Europe named as one of The Sunday Times Best Places To Work

Live entertainment leader achieves 86% engagement score, surpassing industry standard by 14%; unveils employee video campaign celebrating award-winning culture.

London, UK, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEG Europe, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, has been recognised as one of the best places to work in the United Kingdom by The Sunday Times, solidifying its reputation as a best-in-class employer committed to fostering a culture of excellence and inclusivity. The prestigious accolade is awarded to organisations who have consistently high levels of employee experience and inclusivity – where employee happiness and wellbeing is prioritised.

Following an internal survey of AEG Europe’s full-time UK employees – from across its six UK offices and venues, including The O2, Eventim Apollo, indigo at The O2, University of Wolverhampton at The Halls, and award-winning ticketing provider AXS – the business scored an impressive engagement score of 86%, surpassing the industry average by 14%. The achievement comes in the same week as the company reveals its new employer-brand campaign, offering a first-hand glimpse into the people-first culture at AEG Europe.

Two of the company’s four values – We Play As a Team and We All Make a Difference – were evidenced through the strong sense of belonging the survey findings unveiled, alongside an exemplary employee retention rate. Just 3% of employees revealed a likelihood of leaving AEG Europe within the next nine months – significantly lower than industry standards and global benchmarks of 43% and 41% respectively. Furthermore, the organisation received an outstanding 87% confidence in management rating, exceeding both industry and global averages, highlighting the trust and support employees have in leadership and the future of the business.

The survey also found that AEG Europe demonstrates a strong emphasis on employee well-being, contrasting strongly with global and industry standard. The company consistently evolves its employee benefits proposition, based on consultation with its people, to ensure the perks and packages reflect the desires of the people they stand to benefit. Currently these include everything from the more traditional matched pension scheme and private medical insurance to generous family leave policies, exclusive retail discounts with tenants across the company’s entertainment districts, gigs and guestlist opportunities. The company was found to recognise and reward talent, through initiatives like its annual staff awards, whereby the 2024 winner received an all-expenses paid trip for two to its Coachella event in California.

Alex Hill, President and CEO of AEG Europe, said: “It’s our vision to be a best-in-class live sport and entertainment business and it’s our people who enable this. We couldn’t create and host the world’s biggest events without our team and we’re incredibly proud of the work we have done to foster a culture of excellence, inclusion and belonging.”

Kirstie Loveridge, Executive Vice President of People & Culture for AEG Europe, continued: “We recognise our bias when we say AEG Europe is a great place to work, so to have this formally recognised with a prestigious and longstanding accolade like The Sunday Times Best Places To Work list, is thrilling. We’re passionate about creating an inclusive and rewarding environment where our employees can grow both personally and professionally, allowing them to be the best they can be. I’m incredibly proud of these results.”

This accolade comes on the heels of several high-profile announcements from AEG Europe, such as their new 8,500-cap arena planned for Edinburgh, and the results from the world’s first carbon removed arena events, which took place in February at The O2 with The 1975. Reflective of the company’s industry-leading developments, 90% of AEG Europe’s workforce expressed pride in working for the company, 93% reporting a good relationship with their manager, and 91% feeling they are treated with respect—reinforcing the company’s reputation as a preferred entertainment employer.

For more information on AEG Europe, or to explore the opportunities currently available as the company continues on its expansion trajectory, visit https://aegeurope.com/.

