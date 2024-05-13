Currency Management Market to Reach $1631.3 Billion by 2031 | Acumatica, Inc., LEE OVERLAY PARTNERS LIMITED, Aston

Global Currency Management Market to Reach $1631.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in Trade Relations Among Countries” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global currency management market generated $331.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1631.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.



The new partnership means Monneo can offer this additional automated solution to those using its service. In doing so, the burgeoning FinTech is helping to provide its customers with more flexibility when managing outgoing payments. Therefore, these strategies will help the currency management market growth.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global currency management market, owing to less global trade during the pandemic period.

The rampant spread of the COVID-19 across the globe led to fluctuations in the foreign currency due to lockdowns, thereby leading to a decline in the demand for currency management solutions.

The pandemic resulted in a reduction in the demand for buying and selling of foreign exchange, thereby impacting the popularity of currency management services.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global currency management market based on exchange type, hedge type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on exchange type, the floating currency exchange segment held the major market share in 2021, holding around three-fourths of the global currency management market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fixed currency exchange segment , is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

Based on hedge type, the benchmark hedging segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global currency management market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the share class hedging segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the commercial and investment banks segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing nearly two-fifths of the global currency management market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the multinational corporations segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global currency management market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is set to dominate the global market share in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast timeline.

The key players analyzed in the global currency management market report include Acumatica, Inc., LEE OVERLAY PARTNERS LIMITED, Aston, Castle Currency Management Inc., The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), ECOUNT Inc., Kantox.com, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., The B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG, Northern Trust Corporation, Rhicon Currency Management Pte Ltd, Russell Investments Group LLC, State Street Corporation, United Advisors, LLC, HEDGEFLOWS LTD, and Tripalti, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global currency management market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Market Segments

Exchange Type

Floating Currency Exchange

Fixed Currency Exchange

Hedge Type

Portfolio Hedging

Share class Hedging

Benchmark Hedging

Application

Commercial and Investment Banks

Central Banks

Multinational Corporations

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

