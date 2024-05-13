【Expand international markets】MGTO’s Experience Macao roadshow culminates in success in Jakarta with a splendid showcase of “tourism +”

MACAU, May 13 - 【MGTO】Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta manifests Macao’s vibrant “tourism +”

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta was held with success from 9 — 12 May. The Office presented a variety of themed booths and interactive games in collaboration with Macao’s travel trade and partnered with Indonesia tourism operators in launching special travel offers. A multitude of local spectators was drawn to the roadshow for an experience of Macao’s glamorous “tourism +”, as part of the Office’s pursuit of the Southeast Asia market.

The third overseas roadshow of 2024 engages over 210,000 spectators

The Experience Macao roadshow took place at Central Park Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia from 9 – 12 May. As the third mega promotional event organized by MGTO overseas this year (2024), the roadshow painted a wonderful picture of Macao’s diverse offerings in “tourism +”. Popular artists in Indonesia were also invited to deliver performances on stage. The roadshow engaged about 217,000 spectators over four days.

Themed as “EXPERIENCE MACAO”, the roadshow featured an array of fun interactive game zones such as cloud travel experience to Macao by virtual reality, Macau Grand Prix motor race simulator, fireworks creation game and a mega interactive installation designed after Portuguese egg tart as a check-in backdrop. It was a splendid showcase of the “tourism +” experiences Macao has to offer. The Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao ran booths to promote their tourism facilities and new elements. Air Macau and nine travel agencies in Indonesia presented special offers on air tickets, hotel accommodation and other travel experiences, which were popular among spectators.

Updates Seminar & Travel Mart yields good results

In tandem with the roadshow, the Office led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Jakarta and hosted the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart”, which gathered about 100 industry participants from both sides for keen discussions of partnership opportunities. It was a boon for drawing potential leisure and MICE travelers from Indonesia.

Extensive media coverage in Indonesia enhances the destination’s profile

MGTO widened the presence of the Experience Macao roadshow through Indonesian newspapers, media, websites and mega screen advertisements, as well as in advance on MGTO’s official platforms on social media, besides the launch of the themed webpage (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/experience-macao-roadshow-in-jakarta). Media coverage and interviews were also arranged on site, engaging various Indonesian media which featured the roadshow and Macao’s new travel trends extensively.

Indonesia singers and KOLs join for destination promotion

Indonesian singer Lyodra, TBA band and boy group UN1TY were invited by MGTO to perform on stage at the roadshow, drawing great crowds of spectators. Leveraging their platforms, Indonesia KOLs Karin Novilda and Fahira Mira spotlighted the roadshow in advance and posted videos of their roadshow introduction and experience on site, fueling destination branding to a wider extent.

Successive roadshows for overseas marketing

This year (2024), MGTO actively rolls out mega promotional events in overseas markets. In addition to the successful mega roadshows in Tokyo (Japan), Singapore and Jakarta (Indonesia) in March, April and May respectively, the Office will successively unfold more roadshows in Seoul (Korea), Bangkok (Thailand) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) for a showcase of Macao’s “tourism +” offerings. To support industry partners’ exploration of business opportunities, destination presentation and networking seminars will be held concurrently for the travel trade there as well. MGTO will continue to engage in major regional and international travel fairs to raise Macao’s international profile and presence as a travel destination.