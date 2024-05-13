EWA ACCELERATOR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH UAE MINISTRY OF ECONOMY UNVEILS TOP 17 FEMALE-LED TECH STARTUPS
The EWA Accelerator aims to foster a thriving ecosystem for female entrepreneurs, providing them with the resources and support needed to succeed in today's competitive market”DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Investment Readiness Acceleration Program”, established by The EWA Accelerator in partnership with the Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, proudly unveils the selection of 17 groundbreaking tech startups led by female entrepreneurs. These startups have been chosen to receive support in attracting investors, marking a significant milestone in advancing the broader agenda to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Launched in March, the Investment Readiness Acceleration Program is at the forefront of nurturing and advancing female tech entrepreneurship in the United Arab Emirates and on a GCC scale. From a competitive pool of over 200 applicants, the EWA Accelerator has selected 17 startups. These companies showcase groundbreaking technologies and have also demonstrated significant progress in enhancing their investment appeal. Operating across diverse sectors such as EdTech, HealthTech, AI/ML, E-Commerce, and PropTech, are distinguished by their strong commitment to generating positive environmental and social impacts. This initiative aligns with the UAE's best practices, fostering innovation while promoting sustainable development.
"The EWA Accelerator aims to foster a thriving ecosystem for female entrepreneurs, providing them with the resources and support needed to succeed in today's competitive market," said Yulia Stark, Co-founder of EWA Accelerator. "Demonstrating our commitment to the success of these startups, we are excited to host a Demo Day on May 23, where participants will have the opportunity to showcase their products and solutions to potential investors."
To ensure these startups are poised for success at the Demo Day and beyond, “Investment Readiness Acceleration Program” provides customized assistance that sharpens their investment readiness. From the initial stages of the pre-seed phase, we guide each finalist through the process of identifying and evaluating prospective funding opportunities, ensuring they are well-prepared to attract the right investors.
"These 17 startups represent the pinnacle of innovation and resilience, and we are committed to assisting them in securing the investments necessary to fuel their growth and impact," explained Daria Vasylieva, Co-founder of EWA Accelerator. "Following this event, we will continue to connect the finalists with potential investors and strategic partners throughout the year, leveraging our extensive ecosystem to maximize their growth potential."
The 17 selected finalists encompass a wide range of technologies and industries, demonstrating the rich diversity and innovative potential within the Spring Cohort:
Asette - http://www.asette.com - Asette, an AI-driven proptech platform, is revolutionizing Dubai’s off-plan property investments. It serves as a cutting-edge platform for real estate investors, leveraging advanced technology to enhance their investment experience and outcomes.
Arabiatee - https://www.arabiatee.com/ - Arabiatee, an immersive online Arabic language school, offers interactive live classes, tailored methodology, and supportive communities. Designed to instill confidence in speaking and understanding Arabic, Arabiatee's fun, engaging, and science-based approach ensures effective learning for both teachers and students.
Blen - https://helloblen.com/ - Blen stands as a robust digital education platform meticulously crafted to address the diverse learning requirements within the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP) community. Our platform tailors personalized learning journeys featuring interactive inquiries, fundamental concepts, adaptable practice assessments, and comprehensive scoring mechanisms, all aimed at optimizing exam performance.
Diagnio - https://diagnio.com/ - Diagnio, as a UAE Future 100 Company, is at the forefront of revolutionizing women's health diagnostics. Their innovative at-home saliva-based estrogen level measurement system and mobile app enable women to effortlessly monitor their reproductive and hormonal health.
Filming Locations - https://filminglocations.io/ - Filming Locations is an online marketplace where filmmakers, photographers, and production companies can find affordable and creative places for filming, and hosts can make extra income while renting out their properties for shoots.
Hercules Trophy - http://www.herculestrophy.com - Hercules Trophy is the coolest corporate team challenge on the planet. Teams of 5-7 compete with each other in 12 challenges accessible to all in a festive atmosphere. Come as a company, leave as a team. Hercules Trophy started in Europe and is expanding rapidly all over the world.
Hivary AI - https://hivary.com/ - Hivary streamlines talent acquisition with AI-driven outreach, ensuring seamless connections with top-tier candidates. Their personalized communication approach emphasizes quality, saving valuable time and resources in the hiring process.
IZI Health - IZI Health delivers cutting-edge technological solutions for mental and physical health treatment, including personalized meal plans and fitness packages. They merge technology and healthcare to offer effective therapeutic services, prioritizing convenience, affordability, and service delivery excellence.
Meetswap - https://www.meetswap.app/ - Meetswap is a platform that allows users to seamlessly connect and engage in conversations to cultivate genuine connections, friendship in real-time.
Movingo - https://movingo.io/ - Movingo offers a seamless solution for all relocation needs. From setting up business to obtaining visas and navigating everyday legal matters.
Pupilar - https://www.pupilar.ae - Pupilar is the ultimate destination for UAE's young professionals, providing access to diverse career opportunities. With talent-based and challenge-based sourcing options, candidates showcase their skills directly to potential employers.
QYUBIC - https://www.qyubic.com - QYUBIC is an e-commerce coupon platform offering customers the latest coupons, deals, cashbacks, discounts, and offers from all the e-commerce shopping brands across the Middle East.
Shooty - www.shooty.com - Shooty's platform bridges the gap between content creators & customers, streamlining the process of content creation, collaboration, and publishing enabling 24H deliveries.
SparkleHaze - https://www.sparklehaze.com/ - SparkleHaze pioneers’ innovation in data and digital transformation for the Tourism and Hospitality sector. Using AI and cloud technology, we enhance guest experiences and promote sustainability. Our solutions include In-Room AI Assistants and Digital Walls.
The Food Engine - https://www.thefoodeng.com/ - The Food Engine revolutionizes agriculture by cultivating plants without soil. Using a cutting-edge tower garden method, we nourish plants with a nutrient solution mist, creating an efficient and eco-friendly growing environment. We bridge the gap between technology and nature for sustainable farming.
Zealous - http://www.getzealous.com - Zealous is an AI-native framework that empowers medium to large software companies to increase efficiency and output through AI code generation and component reuse.
Zidyia - https://www.zidyia.com/ - Zidyia LXP™ transforms education and lifelong learning with actionable data insights for educators and personalized experiences for learners. Leveraging advanced AI and predictive analytics, it offers a cutting-edge platform for scalable innovation in education.
