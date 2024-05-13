Plant-Based Food Ingredients Market Set to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Health Awareness and Dietary

Plant-based Food Ingredients Market

Increasing demand for plant-based alternatives drives market growth at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The global shift towards plant-based diets, coupled with health-conscious consumer preferences, is propelling the rapid growth of the plant-based food ingredients market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Plant-based food ingredients Market by Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,”

The Plant-based food ingredients market was valued at $2,895.6 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $12,341.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The outbreak of the pandemic has positively affected the global plant-based food ingredient market, owing to a rise in concern about health and increased spending on high-nutrition foods. In addition, after the COVID-19 outbreak, people are increasingly curious about ingredients used in food products and are dynamically changing their food preferences from animal-based food products to plant-based food products.

According to the plant-based food ingredients market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into emulsifiers, texturants, binding agents & stabilizers, cultures & probiotic ingredients, preservatives, enzymes, fibers, sweeteners, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: bakery, confectionery, beverages, snack products, ready meals, nutrition & supplements, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the Rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of type, the emulsifiers segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $738.4 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,305.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

A rise in demand for processed food products, including bakery products, owing to a rise in disposable income and changing food habits, and an increase in applications of emulsifiers in plant-based food products are expected to propel the plant-based food ingredient market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, people are heavily consuming nutritional and functional food products with clean labels and fewer added chemicals. In such product manufacturing, emulsifiers play various roles, such as emulsification, dispersion, foaming, wetting, prevention of sticking, and prevention of gelatinization.

Thus, the rise in demand for plant-based food products, including bakery, beverages, confectionary, nutrition, and supplements, is expected to drive growth in the product market through the emulsifiers segment during the forecast period.

According to the plant-based food ingredients market trends, on the basis of application, the beverages segment has the highest share in the global plant-based food ingredients market. The rise in the number of lactose-intolerant and dairy-allergic consumers has accelerated demand for plant-based beverages, especially dairy milk alternatives, which propels the growth of the plant-based ingredient market. Symptoms of lactose intolerance among individuals include abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, gut distension, flatulence, and constipation. The rise in the number of these allergies promotes consumption of dairy milk alternatives as consumers become more aware of healthy eating habits. Furthermore, plant-based food ingredients are gaining considerable traction in the sports, energy, and functional beverages market as people demand plant-based sports, energy, and functional beverages. Thus, the above-mentioned factors propel the growth of the plant-based ingredient market through the beverage segment.

Region-wise, Europe garnered a major share of the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the plant-based food ingredients market forecast period. The market for Plant-based food ingredients is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to their increasing consumption of Plant-based food products through bakery, confectionary, and beverages. Germany is the largest Plant-based food ingredient market in Europe, with an increase in demand from millennials, a considerable vegan population and surge in marketing activities. In addition, improved distribution channels also drive the growth of the product market in Europe.

Players operating in the global plant-based food ingredients industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Kemin Industries, Kerry Group, Novozymes, Palsgaard A/S, and Tate & Lyle.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the fibers segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on application, the bakery segment was valued at $554.6 million, accounting for 19.2% of the global plant-based food ingredient market share.

In 2020, Germany was the most prominent market in Europe and is projected to reach $623.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

