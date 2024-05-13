Cable Management Market: Current Insight with Future Aspect Analysis

cable management market

Cable Management Market | Know the Prominent Factors That Will Help in Reshaping the Market Growth

The cable management market grows with infrastructure, and telecom needs. Competition and material costs pose challenges, but investment opportunities abound.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The technological advancements in the market such as the need for energy, high-speed connectivity, high bandwidth, and data centralization have increased worldwide. This increases the demand in the cable management market. Furthermore, the market has witnessed significant growth over the years due to the increased number of its applications in the end-user industries. The IT & telecommunication sector is still dominant and will continue to progress, which provides an opportunity and upgrades cable management market trends. The global cable management industry size was valued at $18.31 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $35.02 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The global cable management market is in its growing phase, having a presence in almost all geographic regions. Technological advancements and rise in economies boost the prospects in the cable management market. In the prevailing business scenario, the demand for innovative and quality cable management products is witnessing significant growth amongst the various end users. The adoption of technology and the rise in living standards in the BRIC countries have shown increased use of cable management solutions. On the other hand, intense competition among the regional market players and fluctuations in raw material prices hinder the market pace.

In the current business scenario, North America leads the global cable management market, while LAMEA is the fastest-growing market on account of the increased adoption of cable management products. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth due to heavy investments in various sectors including IT & telecommunication, automation & manufacturing, healthcare, infrastructure, transportation, and others.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Cable Management industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

ABB

PRYSMIAN GROUP

Atkore International

Eaton

Chatsworth Products

PANDUIT

LEGRAND, LLC.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Nexan

Based on cable management market analysis, North America is one of the leading regions in the aerospace and space programs including NASA and the USSR. Spiral wrap, lacing tapes, heat shrink tubes, and cable tie wraps are a few of the important products used in the aerospace industry. In submarines, High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC), Heat, Ventilation, Air conditioning (HVDC), Medium Voltage (MV), and other cable systems provide efficient power transfer among networks, with a large area coverage. The lifestyle and standards of living are also advanced in North America leading to a surge in demand for proper cable management in the residential & commercial sectors as well as corporate offices enabling safety and low maintenance. The minimal GDP growth rate of the region hinders the fast adoption of cable management products.

By type, it is divided into cable trays, cable raceways, cable glands, conduits, cable connectors and glands, cable carriers, cable lugs, junction boxes, and others. End users prioritize cable management to have a secure cabling structure and ease of maintenance. Companies operating in this market are strengthening their R&D to provide customized and innovative cable management solutions to create maximum cable management market share. Cable trays & cable conduits are gaining popularity in America, Europe, and Asia. Developing global economies have also contributed toward the cable management market growth by their huge investments in various industries and changes in standards of living.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- By type, the cable conduits segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $5,203.0 million in 2019

- By end user, the IT and telecommunication segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $3,609.3 million in 2019.

- By region, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $5,444.2 million in 2019.

