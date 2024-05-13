Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga welcomes United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety, 13 to 15 May

The Minister of Transport, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga and the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Mr Jean Todt will undertake various road safety activations during the official 3-day visit to south Africa by the Special Envoy.

The visit will culminate in the principals hosting a media dialogue on the State of Road Safety in South Africa.

The dialogue will be attended by CEOs of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) Road Accident Fund (RAF), South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL) and the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (CBRTA) among other transport sector CEOs.

Special Envoy Todt will host the Media Dialogue in support of the national and local authority’s road safety initiatives in the country.

During his visit, the Special Envoy will also launch the United Nations Global Campaign for Road Safety, in partnership with the leading adverting agency JCDecaux, under the motto #MakeASafetyStatement.

One of the main goals of this campaign is to raise awareness of life-saving actions among young generations as it is known that road crashes are among leading killers of young people aged between 5 to 29 years of age worldwide. Supporting the efforts of South Africa in addressing this issue is key in a country where more than 60% of the population is under the age of 35.

The Special Envoy will also meet members of various government departments and representatives of the private and public sectors as well as NGOs to advocate the effective implementation of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030, which aims to halve the number of road fatalities by 2030.

The itinerary of the Minister and Special Envoy is as follows:

DAY 1

Bosman Taxi Rank Road Safety Activation

Date : Monday 13 May 2024

Time : 13h00

Venue : Bosman Taxi Rank, 0126 Jeff Masemola St, Tshwane

DAY 2

Pass Out Parade of the 21st Cantury Cadre of Traffic Trainees

Date : Tuesday 14 May 2024

Time : 09h00

Venue : Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre, Pretoria, 0082

DAY 3

State of Road Safety Media Breakfast and Round Table with CEOs of roads entities

Date : Wednesday 15 May 2024

Time : 10h30

Venue : Protea Fire and Ice Hotel, Menlyn Pretoria .

Members of the media attending are requested to confirm with Sam Monareng on 073 491 3382 or monarens@dot.gov.za or Hlobisile Ngcongo on 067 427 9399 or on Hlobisile. Ngcongo@rtmc.co.za

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Department of Transport

Cell: 066 476 9015