Minister Angie Motshekga addresses training of foundation phase subject advisors on coding and robotics, 13 May

The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga will tomorrow, Monday 13 May 2024 address foundation phase Coding and Robotics subject advisors at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg.

The subject advisors have gathered at the conference centre to continue their training as part of the Department’s work of implementing coding and robotics in schools in the country.

Members of the media are invited to attend the address and training as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Monday 13 May 2024

Time: 10h30

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre, 44 Viewpoint Street, Boksburg

