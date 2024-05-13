Minister Sihle Zikalala visits collapsed George building with built environment professionals, 13 May

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala will tomorrow lead a strong delegation comprising of the built environment professionals and experts to the George building disaster.

The delegation will include leadership from the DPWI senior executives, Construction Industry and Development Board (CIDB), Council for the Built Environment (CBE), and its regulatory professional councils, namely Quantity Surveyors, Town Planners, Engineers, Environments Practitioners, Land Surveyors, project and construction Managers, property Valuers, Architects and landscape Architects. The two entities of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure are responsible for regulating the built environment and construction sector in the country.

The purpose of the visit is to ascertain the role of Professionals who were involved with this project and assess if there was compliance with all built environment regulations or there was no misconduct committed by the professionals leading to this disaster.

Minister Zikalala will first visit the Joint Operations Center and get a briefing and update on the situation, then proceed to visit the disaster site.

The Minister will then address the media together with his delegation of professionals.

Details are as follows:

Date: Monday, 13 May 2024

Time: 12h00

Venue: George

Members of the media and advised and invited.

Kindly RSVP via Bukiwe Cimela 076 420 8184.

For more information and inquiries, contact: Lennox Mabaso

Head of DPWI Communications and Marketing

Cell: 082 884 2403

or

Thami Mchunu

DPWI Director Media Liaison

Cell: 079 519 6997

