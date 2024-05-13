Submit Release
News Search

There were 332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,474 in the last 365 days.

Premier Alan Winde and MEC Mireille Wenger engage with business owners who have benefited from SMME Booster Fund, 13 May

On Monday, 13 May, Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities Mireille Wenger will engage with business owners who have benefited from the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) SMME Booster Fund.

“Small, medium, and micro enterprises are the engine of this province’s economic growth, enabling our job creation efforts,” said Premier Winde. Minister Wenger added, “We must do everything we can to keep offering support to businesses.”

Since 2019, the SMME Booster Fund has supported over 950 businesses and help sustain thousands of jobs.

Date:         Monday, 13 May 2024
Time:          10:00 – 13:00
Venue:      RLabs, 55 Boschendal Road, Westridge, 7802

Media wishing to attend can contact Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier at 083 627 7246 or Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za
 

You just read:

Premier Alan Winde and MEC Mireille Wenger engage with business owners who have benefited from SMME Booster Fund, 13 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more