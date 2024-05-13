Premier Alan Winde and MEC Mireille Wenger engage with business owners who have benefited from SMME Booster Fund, 13 May

On Monday, 13 May, Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities Mireille Wenger will engage with business owners who have benefited from the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) SMME Booster Fund.

“Small, medium, and micro enterprises are the engine of this province’s economic growth, enabling our job creation efforts,” said Premier Winde. Minister Wenger added, “We must do everything we can to keep offering support to businesses.”

Since 2019, the SMME Booster Fund has supported over 950 businesses and help sustain thousands of jobs.

Date: Monday, 13 May 2024

Time: 10:00 – 13:00

Venue: RLabs, 55 Boschendal Road, Westridge, 7802

Media wishing to attend can contact Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier at 083 627 7246 or Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

