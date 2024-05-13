Minister Aaron Motsoaledi engages with Eastern Cape stakeholders on immigration matters, 13 May



The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is set to visit His Majesty, King Ahlangene Sigcawu on Monday, 13 May 2024. The purpose of the visit is to interact with key stakeholders on matters pertaining to immigration around the Mbashe Local Municipality.

Dr Motsoaledi will be accompanied by Eastern Cape Premier, Mr Oscar Mabuyane and Mayor Samkelo Janda. As part of the visit, Minister Motsoaledi will unveil the new fleet of mobile offices that were recently unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa.



MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED AS FOLLOWS:



DATE: Monday, 13 May 2024

VENUE: Nqadu Great Place, Willowvale, Mthata

TIME: 10h00



Media enquiries:

Thabo Mokgola (Spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs)

Cell: 060 962 4982

