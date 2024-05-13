SASSA on progress on rendering of services at Mkhondo local office

South African Social Security Agency [SASSA] wishes to update all stakeholders and media houses on the interventions and efforts made towards the continued rendering of services at SASSA Mkhondo local office. This is as a result of the two senior officials that were caught on the security camera performing rituals after hours in the office which led to service disruption to the people of Mkhondo.

On Saturday 04 May 2024, the Mpumalanga MEC for Social Development, Ms. Lindiwe Ntshalintshali with SASSA Executives held a debriefing with the staff, and a mass prayer session at the office where the incident happened. Fumigation and deep cleaning thoroughly made. This intervention led the office to be reopened on Monday 06 May 2024, and the public informed through various social media channels and stakeholders. Services are back to normal in the offices and SASSA staff continue to receive counselling services through a wellness programme. As part of continuous support, officials have agreed to utilise the services if still need further counselling.

The Deputy Minister of Social Development, Dr. Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu also held a debriefing session on Thursday 09 May 2024, with the staff to encourage and motivate them to be resilient, in the quest to continue serving the people of Mkhondo while also committed to provide all the necessary support to staff.

The incident is currently under investigation to determine, the reason for the actual occurrence and appropriate remedies

For more information contact toll free during working days/hours 0800 60 10 11/ [013] 754 – 9428/9363 during working hours Monday – Friday, and whatsapp 082 046 8553.

