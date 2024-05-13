Minister McGrath travels to Brussels to represent Ireland at meetings of ECOFIN and Eurogroup Finance Ministers
Starting at the Eurogroup on Monday afternoon, Minister McGrath and his euro area colleagues will get a debrief from recent international meetings including the World Bank Group and IMF Spring meetings in Washington (which Minister McGrath also attended). This will be followed by a regular update on Banking Union. The Eurogroup in inclusive format* will then commence, allowing Ministers to continue their thematic discussion on euro area competitiveness. Finally, there will be an update on the ongoing work on Capital Markets Union (CMU).