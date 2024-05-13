QIAGEN receives FDA clearance for QIAstat-Dx respiratory syndromic testing panel for fast and accurate results

QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus designed for accurate diagnosis of respiratory infections, enabling detection of co-infections // Panel generates results in about one hour with less than one minute of hands-on time; offers easy access to Ct values and amplification curves // QIAGEN working on expanding QIAstat-Dx testing menu in the U.S., with a Gastrointestinal Panel currently under FDA review

Germantown, Maryland, and Venlo, the Netherlands, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus syndromic test for clinical use.

The QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus is designed to support clinical decision-making in diagnosing upper respiratory infections and covers 21 viral and bacterial targets. It was previously authorized under a U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The panel leverages QIAstat-Dx’s ability to quickly amplify many genetic targets at once using real-time PCR technology, delivering results in about one hour and with less than one minute of hands-on time. Cycle threshold (Ct) values and amplification curves are easily viewable and provide healthcare professionals with additional clinical information.

“The QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus addresses the challenges faced by clinicians in diagnosing respiratory infections, streamlining the process and providing accurate results in about one hour,” said Fernando Beils, Senior Vice President and Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area at QIAGEN. “This comprehensive diagnostic tool will improve patient care, support responsible antimicrobial stewardship, and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.”

Respiratory tract infections are the leading cause of emergency department visits and hospitalizations. The CDC estimates that up to 41 million cases of influenza occur each year in the U.S., leading to several hundred thousand hospitalizations and up to 51,000 deaths.[1]

QIAGEN is working on expanding its portfolio for QIAstat-Dx in the U.S., with a Gastrointestinal Panel currently under FDA review and a Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel.

Syndromic testing systems like QIAstat-Dx have been shown to improve the detection of co-infections, reducing the need for additional testing. By providing fast results, syndromic testing enables healthcare providers to make informed decisions and discontinue empiric antibiotic treatment when viral pathogens are detected, reducing overall antibiotic usage and supporting the goal of responsible antimicrobial stewardship.

QIAGEN recently launched the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0 [2]. The upgraded diagnostic system introduces the Remote Results Application, a unique feature in the syndromic testing space. It allows users to view, comment on, and confirm diagnostic test results directly from their desktop and mobile devices in any location, facilitating seamless collaboration across the healthcare system. QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing with cloud-based connectivity and epidemiological insights is available in more than 100 countries, with more than 4,000 instruments placed worldwide.

QIAstat‑Dx is available in two formats: the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer version, which integrates up to four Analytical Modules, and the QIAstat-Dx Rise higher-capacity version, providing comprehensive testing for up to 160 tests per day using eight Analytical Modules [2].

More information on the QIAstat-Dx portfolio can be found here: https://www.qiagen.com/applications/syndromic-testing/products

[1] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Disease burden of flu”, https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/index.html

[2] Product availability may differ from country to country based on regulations and approvals.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2024, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

John Gilardi QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11711 ir@qiagen.com Domenica Martorana QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11244 ir@qiagen.com Thomas Theuringer QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11826 pr@qiagen.com Daniela Berheide QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11676 pr@qiagen.com