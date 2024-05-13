Electric Ships Market Navigating Business with CAGR of 18% with Revenue of $23.8 billion by 2032

Electric Ships Market

By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

The growth of the global electric ship market is driven by factors such as environmental regulations, an increase in demand for high efficiency and less life cycle cost” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 relies on electricity for both generating power and propelling themselves, contrasting with traditional ships that employ fossil fuel engines like diesel or steam. With the growing awareness and concern regarding climate change and environmental pollution, there is an increasing demand for transportation solutions that are cleaner and more sustainable. Electric-powered ships contribute to this by decreasing fuel usage and minimizing emissions from oil-based sources. The global electric ships market size was valued at $4.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $23.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18% from 2023 to 2032.

Electric ships are water-based vessels that utilize electric motors, eliminating the need for conventional combustion engines and resulting in zero emissions. This makes them a highly sustainable option for urban transportation. In addition to their eco-friendly nature, electric ferries provide several distinct advantages over conventional ferries, which includes cost-effectiveness, reduced noise and vibration, enhanced efficiency, improved passenger experience, and lower maintenance requirements. Electric ferries provide cost advantages through lower operational expenses attributed to the relatively inexpensive cost of electricity compared to traditional fossil fuels. Furthermore, they necessitate reduced maintenance and possess fewer components, offering potential long-term cost savings.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐯𝐮𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲, 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐚, 𝐊𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐒𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐆, 𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏𝐘𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐒 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏, 𝐋𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡é 𝐒𝐀, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐀𝐁𝐁, 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐚, 𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐀𝐁, 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬

On the basis of propulsion type, the global electric ships market is segmented into fully electric and hybrid. Fully electric ships are ships that completely rely on electric power for propulsion and onboard systems, eliminating the requirement for conventional fossil fuel engines. These ships utilize energy from different sources, such as batteries or fuel cells, to drive the ship forward and fulfill all electrical needs during its operation.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global electric ship market is driven by factors such as environmental regulations, an increase in demand for high efficiency and less life cycle cost, and a surge in the retrofitting of hybrid systems in ships. However, limited infrastructure and charging facilities, and high initial investment costs hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancements and the growing popularity of autonomous electric ships are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the electric ship market during the forecast period.

Unlike traditional fossil fuel-powered ships that emit greenhouse gases (GHGs), such as carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur oxides (SOx), and nitrogen oxides (NOx), electric ships produce no harmful emissions during their operation. Moreover, ports are increasingly using electric ships for environmental and economic benefits. For instance, in August 2019, New Zealand’s Ports of Auckland signed a contract with Damen Shipyards for a purchase of a fully electric ship-handling tug. The electric tug is a Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 model which was unveiled in 2018. It has a bollard pull of 70 tonnes, making it a powerful and efficient vessel for ship-handling operations. In addition, stringent environmental regulations and targets are being implemented globally to curb emissions from the shipping industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

LAMEA comprises Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The growth of the electric ships market in the LAMEA region is driven by the abundant renewable energy potential available, such as solar and wind resources. Electric ships can tap into this potential by utilizing renewable energy sources to charge their batteries. This integration of electric ships with clean energy aligns with the region's focus on sustainable practices and supports the development of a greener and more environmentally friendly maritime sector.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the electric ship market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as public transport agencies and departments in various countries of the region aim to reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact of their fleet with an investment in low-emission ferries. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a rise in the adoption of advanced electric ferry technology to meet the growing demand for efficient and environmentally friendly marine transport.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

