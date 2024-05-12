MPD Makes Two Arrests in Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce two arrests in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, at approximately 4:54 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2400 block of 17th Street Northwest. The suspects demanded property from the victim and the victim complied. The suspects fled the scene.

Responding officers searched the surrounding area and a short time later located both suspects and placed them under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Burtonsville, MD, and a 17-year-old juvenile male of no fixed address, were charged with Robbery Force and Violence.

CCN: 24070825

