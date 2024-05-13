St Albans Barracks/ Gross Neg Opp, Excessive Speed, Eluding a Police Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2003061

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2024 / 2015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: King Road, Berkshire, VT

VIOLATION: Gross Neg Opp, Excessive Speed, Eluding a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Joshua Curran

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/11/2024 at approximately 2015 hours members of Vermont State Police observed a moving violation on East Berkshire road and attempted to make a motor vehicle stop. The vehicle did not stop and continued to drive at a high rate of speed out of sight. The Trooper circulated the area and found the vehicle approximately two miles from where the violation occurred. The vehicle had crashed into a concrete barrier at a farm. The operator was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for his injuries. Post crash the vehicle caught fire, members of Richford fire put the fire out and the vehicle was towed by Stone’s.

Ultimately Joshua Curran was issued a criminal citation for Gross Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed and Eluding a Police Officer.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2024 @0830

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993