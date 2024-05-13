St Albans Barracks/ Gross Neg Opp, Excessive Speed, Eluding a Police Officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2003061
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/11/2024 / 2015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: King Road, Berkshire, VT
VIOLATION: Gross Neg Opp, Excessive Speed, Eluding a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Joshua Curran
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/11/2024 at approximately 2015 hours members of Vermont State Police observed a moving violation on East Berkshire road and attempted to make a motor vehicle stop. The vehicle did not stop and continued to drive at a high rate of speed out of sight. The Trooper circulated the area and found the vehicle approximately two miles from where the violation occurred. The vehicle had crashed into a concrete barrier at a farm. The operator was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for his injuries. Post crash the vehicle caught fire, members of Richford fire put the fire out and the vehicle was towed by Stone’s.
Ultimately Joshua Curran was issued a criminal citation for Gross Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed and Eluding a Police Officer.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2024 @0830
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Casey Harkins
Vermont State Police- St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993