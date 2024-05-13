THE KOREA CRAFT and DESIGN FOUNDATION SHOWCASES KOREAN FOOD CULTURE in MULTICULTURAL AUSTRALIA, SYDNEY
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, (Minister of the Ministry of Culture, Yu In-chon) and The Korea Craft & Design Foundation (Director of the Foundation, Jang Dong-gwang), announced the successful conclusion of the inaugural "Korean Food Culture Promotion Campaign 2024" held in Sydney, Australia, spanning six days from April 23rd.
Themed around traditional Korean food culture, specifically "Soban and Juansang," the campaign aimed to promote Korean culinary heritage through two main parts: Korean food culture class in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Center in Sydney and Director of the Cultural Center, Yoon Seon-min and Korean food culture events.
Korean food culture class featured Chef Heather Jeong demonstrating “Juansang” menus, who has been consistently introducing Korean cuisine in Australia. Participants had the opportunity to experience “Juansang” and traditional Korean liquor tasting, along with a mini-Soban making program, utilizing the traditional Korean house space within the Cultural Center. Attendees included local cultural and culinary professionals, students enrolled in Korean language classes at the University of Sydney, and members of the Korean Adoptees in Australia Network.
The Korean food culture event, spanning two days over the weekend, targeted residents at Gadigal Green Park, University of Sydney. Approximately 1,000 visitors immersed themselves in the rich tapestry of Korean culture, including traditional Korean games, craft experiences, Korean movie screenings, alongside experiencing Korean food culture.
The Korea Craft and Design Foundation has been continuously conducting overseas "Korean Food Culture Promotion Campaigns" since 2021 to promote Korean food culture and traditional heritage worldwide. This year, starting with Sydney, Australia, a representative multicultural and multiracial country, the campaign will continue in the latter half of the year in France, particularly in Paris (Paris 15th arrondissement and nearby areas), coinciding with the Summer Olympics (July 24th to August 11th).
Kim Tea-wan, the Head of Traditional Culture Expansion Division at the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, shared his impressions, stating, "I've noticed a growing interest worldwide in our traditional culture, which forms the foundation of K-Culture." He added, "Through the second Korean food culture promotion campaign in Paris, we aim to continue showcasing the value and beauty inherent in Korean food culture to people around the world."
Hong eun-ji
