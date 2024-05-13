Empowering Tourism Industry Stakeholders: Tour Guide Training in Timor-Leste

In April 2024, Liquiça Municipality in Timor-Leste hosted a transformative Tour Guide Training organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Environment in partnership with the Youth Vision Centre. From April 10th to 12th, stakeholders from Liquiça, Baucau, and Ainaro municipalities gathered to enhance their skills and expertise in the tourism sector.

Thirty participants benefited from the comprehensive program, representing a diverse array of tourism businesses, including tour operators, restaurants, guest houses, cafes, and hawker vendors. Focused on elevating customer service standards, ensuring safety, and improving English proficiency, the training aimed to enrich the overall tourist experience in the region.

Aligned with the objectives outlined in the “Timor-Leste National Tourism Policy,” the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for tourism development. By investing in the capacity building of industry stakeholders, Timor-Leste aims to position itself as a premier destination for travelers seeking authentic and memorable experiences.

The successful collaboration between the Timor-Leste government, the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, and the Youth Vision Centre demonstrates a shared commitment to driving sustainable destination development in the tourism sector. Through initiatives like the Tour Guide Training, Timor-Leste is poised to unlock the full potential of its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, offering visitors unparalleled experiences for years to come.

Photo Credit: National Directorate for Marketing, Timor Leste Ministry of Tourism and Environment