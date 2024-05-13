Eligibility requirements relaxed : Macau residents aged 18 or above can buy Macau New Neighbourhood

MACAU, May 13 - Eligibility requirements at Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin have been relaxed. Effective as of 13 May, Macau residents aged 18 or above holding a Macau identity card issued by the Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Identification Services Bureau (DSI) can buy a residential unit in MNN.

In response to the changes in the economic environment with new property market policies implemented in Macau and Hong Kong and having listened to opinions from all sectors, Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) made an application to the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperative Zone in Hengqin to improve the eligibility requirements for the purchase of a residential unit in MNN, which has been approved.

On 6 May, MUR’s project company Sociedade de Desenvolvimento do Novo Bairro de Macau (Hengqin, Zhuhai), Limitada and relevant government departments officially signed an amendment agreement for the implementation of the revised eligibility criteria to purchase a residential unit in MNN.

MUR would like to express its sincere gratitude to the MSAR Government and the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperative Zone in Hengqin for their support, providing more Macau residents who need to work and live in the Cooperation Zone with an additional foothold to integrate into the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Backed by Xiao Hengqin Mountain and facing Tianmu River, MNN is an important livelihood pilot project that strives to create a quality living space that brings together residences, education, healthcare, social service and businesses into one neighbourhood. MUR will continue with full determination and taking in experiences to make daily living more convenient with better services and facilities for the creation of a “15-minute community-life circle”, with serving Macau residents as the company’s first and foremost mission.