Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,680 in the last 365 days.

MayiStay Launches Innovative Collaborative Search Platform for Short-Term Rental Hosts and RV Park Managers

MayiStay LLC Company Logo

"MayiStay unveils a collaborative platform for STR hosts & RV park managers with cross-platform renter behavior data. Join our special introductory offer!"

By leveraging the power of collaborative data and analytics, hosts can make informed decisions, foster positive renter relationships, and ensure successful rental agreements.”
— James Hampton

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MayiStay, a pioneering technology company, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking collaborative search platform designed specifically for Short-Term Rental (STR) Hosts. The platform aims to revolutionize the STR industry by providing hosts with access to comprehensive renter behavior performance data from various STR platforms, including Airbnb, VRBO, Booking.com, Expedia, Vacasa, and multiple types of RV Parks.

"We are thrilled to introduce MayiStay to the Short-Term Rental community," said James Hampton, CEO of MayiStay. "Our platform offers a simple and cost-effective solution for hosts to screen potential renters based on their historical rental behavior, ultimately fostering better renter conduct and protecting long-term tenants and neighbors."

MayiStay's user-friendly app allows hosts to input and access renter data from various platforms, providing them with valuable insights and advanced search options. By encouraging hosts to rate renters after their stay, MayiStay facilitates the creation of a comprehensive database that benefits the entire STR community.

As part of its commitment to host engagement, MayiStay offers an attractive loyalty program. Hosts can earn points by consistently rating renters and meeting monthly targets, unlocking exciting rewards for their participation.

During the introductory period, spanning nine months, short-term rental hosts and small RV park owners can join MayiStay for just $1.00 per month. Legacy members who join during this period will enjoy the benefit of never having to pay subscription prices. After the introductory period, pricing will vary based on the type and size of the property.

"We believe that MayiStay will transform the way Short-Term Rental Hosts operate," added James Hampton, CEO of MayiStay. "By leveraging the power of collaborative data and analytics, hosts can make informed decisions, foster positive renter relationships, and ensure successful rental agreements."

To learn more about MayiStay, its innovative platform, and the true costs of poor STR guest, please review

Shocking True Costs of Bad Guests
Software Demo

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with MayiStay's leadership team, please contact
info@mayistay.com.

Contact: James Hampton
Phone: 832-533-1012
Email: info@mayistay.com
Website: www.mayistay.com

James Hampton
MayiStay LLC
+1 832-533-1012
info@mayistay.com

You just read:

MayiStay Launches Innovative Collaborative Search Platform for Short-Term Rental Hosts and RV Park Managers

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more