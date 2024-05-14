MayiStay Launches Innovative Collaborative Search Platform for Short-Term Rental Hosts and RV Park Managers

MayiStay LLC Company Logo

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MayiStay, a pioneering technology company, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking collaborative search platform designed specifically for Short-Term Rental (STR) Hosts. The platform aims to revolutionize the STR industry by providing hosts with access to comprehensive renter behavior performance data from various STR platforms, including Airbnb, VRBO, Booking.com, Expedia, Vacasa, and multiple types of RV Parks.

"We are thrilled to introduce MayiStay to the Short-Term Rental community," said James Hampton, CEO of MayiStay. "Our platform offers a simple and cost-effective solution for hosts to screen potential renters based on their historical rental behavior, ultimately fostering better renter conduct and protecting long-term tenants and neighbors."

MayiStay's user-friendly app allows hosts to input and access renter data from various platforms, providing them with valuable insights and advanced search options. By encouraging hosts to rate renters after their stay, MayiStay facilitates the creation of a comprehensive database that benefits the entire STR community.

As part of its commitment to host engagement, MayiStay offers an attractive loyalty program. Hosts can earn points by consistently rating renters and meeting monthly targets, unlocking exciting rewards for their participation.

During the introductory period, spanning nine months, short-term rental hosts and small RV park owners can join MayiStay for just $1.00 per month. Legacy members who join during this period will enjoy the benefit of never having to pay subscription prices. After the introductory period, pricing will vary based on the type and size of the property.

"We believe that MayiStay will transform the way Short-Term Rental Hosts operate," added James Hampton, CEO of MayiStay. "By leveraging the power of collaborative data and analytics, hosts can make informed decisions, foster positive renter relationships, and ensure successful rental agreements."

Contact: James Hampton

Phone: 832-533-1012

Email: info@mayistay.com

Website: www.mayistay.com