ADAPTOVATE Selected for NSW Government’s Revolutionary AI in Planning Initiative
ADAPTOVATE has been selected by the NSW Government for its groundbreaking initiative to bring planning into the 21st Century.
Our DAISY system will help councils reduce average DA assessment times by helping applicants get relevant information quickly and easily in the development application process of NSW.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRAL, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADAPTOVATE, a leading innovator in the technology sector, has been selected by the NSW Government for its groundbreaking initiative to bring planning into the 21st Century.
— Douglas Ross, Founder and Senior Partner ADAPTOVATE
This initiative is a testament to the NSW Government’s commitment to delivering on affordable housing outcomes required for NSW. The government’s investment of $5.6 million to trial AI in local planning systems is a fantastic initiative that will support councils as they scale up to meet the demand for affordable housing.
ADAPTOVATE’s ‘Development Assessment Intelligence System (DAISY)’ is one of the three technologies identified for trial through the AI Solutions Panel and Early Adopter Grant Program. This selection underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to address complex challenges.
“We are excited about this opportunity to collaborate with local councils. Our DAISY system will help councils reduce average DA assessment times by helping applicants get relevant information quickly and easily and then identifying administration and data input errors to enable councils to scale their development application process to meet the demands of NSW. This will be instrumental in helping councils deliver on their affordable housing initiatives,” said Douglas Ross, Managing Director at ADAPTOVATE.
“Moreover, this initiative is a fantastic opportunity for the people of NSW. With the support of ADAPTOVATE’s AI solutions, they will be able to get more and better development applications successfully ready to start building. We are thrilled to bring value for money to councils in delivering AI-based technologies that support delivering affordable housing at scale across NSW,” said Douglas Ross.
ADAPTOVATE announced their partnership with Gadali, an owned and operated Indigenous IT firm, and EncompaaS, a platform as a service for compliance records and content for councils. This collaboration will further enhance our ability to deliver value to the councils and the people of NSW.
Dustin McClung, CEO of GADALI said, “GADALI is excited about its role on the NSW Government’s AI Solutions Panel, recognising this project as a vital platform to further its commitment to promoting Indigenous engagement in the ICT sector. The collaboration with Adaptovate and EncompaaS aligns with GADALI’s strategic direction, leveraging Microsoft AI technologies to deliver efficiencies to councils and the broader community.”
Jesse Todd, CEO of EncompaaS, conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, “EncompaaS is delighted to collaborate with ADAPTOVATE and Gadali in becoming part of the esteemed AI Solutions Panel. We eagerly anticipate our contribution to deploying advanced AI solutions, backed by meticulous data preparation, to help the NSW councils achieve their AI interests more securely, efficiently, and intelligently.”
ADAPTOVATE helps organizations adapt and innovate at scale. ADAPTOVATE look forward to working with NSW councils including the successful council grant recipients, who will be notified by June.
Applications for the Early Adopter Grant Program are open until May 22, 2024. For more information, please visit the [Artificial Intelligence in NSW Planning] website.
Please reach out to Dave Gumley to enquire further.
David Gumley
Managing Director Australia
david.gumley [ at ] adaptovate.com
About ADAPTOVATE
ADAPTOVATE helps organisations transform at scale to meet changing market conditions and increasingly sophisticated customer demands. Our ‘Development Assessment Intelligence System (DAISY)’ is a testament to our dedication to leveraging technology for societal benefit.
About Gadali
Gadali Group aims to be the leading Technology Consulting firm in Australia, supporting and elevating the Indigenous community and society as a whole. They partner with community, corporations, government and technology platforms to foster employment and ICT sector growth while inspiring positive societal impact among indigenous communities.
About EncompaaS
EncompaaS, a global leader in information management, empowers highly regulated organisations to harness AI solutions to rapidly mitigate compliance and privacy risks, while unlocking the full potential of their data.
