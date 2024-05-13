National Entrepreneurs Association Hosts 2024 Entrepreneurs Forum May 31st in Detroit

2023 Entrepreneurs Forum Panel Discussion in Grand Ballroom

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Entrepreneurs Association will host the 2024 Entrepreneurs Forum bringing entrepreneurs and influencers together to network, learn and grow. The event will be held on Friday, May 31st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET at Hollywood Casino Greektown in Downtown Detroit. The theme of this year’s event is Opportunity Knocks and will focus on new opportunities for entrepreneurs as well as how entrepreneurs can create their own opportunities.

Since 2011 the Entrepreneurs Forum has provided a space for entrepreneurs to connect, share ideas and discuss the issues that matter most to business owners. Through keynote speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions the event provides numerous opportunities for growth. Exhibitors will be on hand to provide resources essential to the entrepreneurial journey.

Keynoting the 2024 Entrepreneurs Forum is Awenate Cobinna, CEO of Bedford Manufacturing Company which owns Shinola, the Detroit-based watch brand, and Filson, a 127-year-old clothing brand based in Seattle. As CEO, Awenate oversees the growth trajectory and long-term viability of well-known American icons that design, manufacture, and sell products consumers value for their quality, craftsmanship, and unique character. He is also responsible for driving Bedrock’s growth initiatives, including building on the Shinola Hotel’s success. Previously, Awenate was the Vice President of Public and Business Affairs for Palace Sports & Entertainment and the Detroit Pistons, as well as the Executive Director of the Detroit Pistons Foundation. At the 2024 Entrepreneurs Forum entrepreneurs will learn about opportunities to drive growth in their businesses as Awenate discusses how Shinola grew to become one of America's most successful lifestyle brands.

Kicking of the event will be Award Winning Entrepreneur Cynthia Kay, Founder of Cynthia Kay and company, who for more than 25 years has produced high-quality communications that are used on the national and international scene. Her Company serves businesses and organizations from the Fortune Global 100 to small business and non-profits. A graduate of Michigan State University, Kay holds a master’s degree in communications. She has been honored four times as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan. The company has been named twice as one of West Michigan’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies. She serves on the Board of the National Small Business Association (NSBA). Her book Small Business for Big Thinkers was published by Career Press in 2013.

Also speaking will be David Tessler CEO and Co-Founder of Michigan Funders and an angel investor based in Metro-Detroit. With extensive experience in alternative financing, including Crowdfunding, Angel, VC, and Debt Financing, David has played a pivotal role in helping companies raise millions of dollars. A serial entrepreneur, David has a track record of success, having generated over a quarter billion dollars in revenue for his companies. He serves as the managing partner of Recraft, a boutique real estate development firm in Detroit.

The event will include several panel discussions including “Opportunity Knocks: How to Create Your Own Opportunities” moderated by Dr. Geneva Williams. Panelists include Pamela Mack Founder of The Mack Law Group, Vickie Lewis Founder and CEO of VMX International, Colleen Budde Co-owner of Office Evolution and Dennis G. Shaver, Entrepreneur and Director of Product Development at Centrepolis Accelerator Lawrence Technological University. Other resource providers include the Small Business Administration, Southfield Chamber of Commerce, QT Business Solutions and YTI Office Express.

“Opportunities are abundant for entrepreneurs. Technology has made it possible to start a business quickly for little to no cost, which has resulted in more entrepreneurs starting businesses than ever. This forum connects growing entrepreneurs with resources and people who can help.” said National Entrepreneurs Association President, ZaLonya Allen, PhD. There will be eight breakout sessions. Topics include, Social Media Marketing, Money Management, Working with Big Business, Artificial Intelligence, Alternative Funding, Women/Minority Certification and more.

Sponsors include Comerica Bank and Dell Technologies. The event is open to the public. Registration is $97 and includes breakfast and lunch. For the full agenda or to register visit nationalentrepreneurs.org or call 248-416-7278. The National Entrepreneurs Association is a 501c3 non- profit created to empower entrepreneurs to grow and sustain successful businesses through quality networking events and training programs.