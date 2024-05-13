Thrive Mental Health LLC Debuts Virtual IOP for Adults in Florida, Pioneering Accessible Mental Health Care
Thrive Mental Health's new virtual IOP provides adults in Florida with personalized, accessible mental health services from the comfort of their homes.
Empowering adults in Florida to manage and thrive despite mental health challenges is at the heart of our mission." BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 -- Thrive Mental Health LLC is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for adults in Florida, addressing a significant need for accessible and specialized mental health care in the region. This new service provides adults with comprehensive mental health support, including individual therapy, group sessions, and family support —all accessible from the comfort of their homes.
— Nate Raine, COO of Thrive Mental Health LLC
The launch of Thrive Mental Health LLC’s virtual IOP comes at a crucial time. In Florida, many adults struggle with mental health issues but face substantial barriers to accessing care, including long travel distances to facilities and limited availability of specialized services. Thrive’s virtual IOP breaks down these barriers, offering high-quality, evidence-based mental health care that is both accessible and affordable.
Nate Raine, CEO of Thrive, shared his personal connection to the mission: "Having experienced burnout during my extensive career in various high-pressure sectors, from leading technology companies like Microsoft to developing precision medicine in life sciences, working alongside health systems and big pharma, I understand the critical importance of accessible mental health services. Our goal is to ensure that adults in Florida can access the care they need without the stress of travel or the stigma often associated with seeking help.”
Anna Green LMHC, Chief Clinical Officer of Thrive, brings a rich and diverse background in mental health care to ensure the program’s success. Anna has worked and developed education, palliative care, substance use treatment and mental health levels of care. Trained in the UK, Anna specialized in art therapy, and mentalization-based treatment (MBT) at the Anna Freud Centre. Her international experience includes serving as Interim Assistant Clinical Director at the renowned Bayside Marin in San Francisco. Most recently, she is the Clinical Supervisor for the mental health program at the renowned Caron Treatment Centers.
"At Caron Treatment Center, I witnessed the powerful impact of comprehensive mental health programs," says Green. "At Thrive, we are bringing that same level of care and dedication to adults across Florida, empowering them not just to manage their conditions but to truly thrive. My diverse experience, from innovative art therapy to intensive clinical leadership, has prepared me to lead Thrive in setting a new standard for mental health care."
Thrive Mental Health LLC's Virtual IOP is designed to meet each client where they are in their mental health journey. The program includes:
• Personalized Treatment Plans: Tailored to meet the specific needs of each individual, incorporating personal goals and unique challenges.
• Supported Group Therapy Sessions: Facilitated by licensed therapists, these sessions provide peer support and promote skill-building in a collaborative environment.
• Individual Therapy: Focused one-on-one sessions with experienced therapists help clients delve deeper into personal issues and develop coping strategies.
• Family Support: Recognizing the role of family support in mental health, Thrive includes family members in the treatment process to foster understanding and a supportive home environment.
The virtual format of the IOP not only ensures accessibility but also adds a layer of privacy and convenience that is often missing in traditional settings. Clients can access their sessions from anywhere, reducing the time and cost associated with physical clinic visits.
To learn more about Thrive Mental Health LLC and the Virtual IOP services offered, please visit https://thriveflorida.co
About Thrive:
Founded in 2023, Thrive Mental Health LLC is dedicated to improving the accessibility and quality of mental health services for adults in Florida. With a commitment to providing personalized, evidence-based treatment, Thrive aims to transform mental health care delivery and outcomes for adults facing mental health challenges.
