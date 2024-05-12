Xi Jinping Returns to Beijing After State Visits to France, Serbia and Hungary

On the morning of May 11, 2024, President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing by special plane after wrapping up state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary.

Xi Jinping's entourage, including Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, returned by the same flight.