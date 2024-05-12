Submit Release
News Search

There were 159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,300 in the last 365 days.

Xi Jinping Returns to Beijing After State Visits to France, Serbia and Hungary

On the morning of May 11, 2024, President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing by special plane after wrapping up state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary.

Xi Jinping's entourage, including Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, returned by the same flight.

You just read:

Xi Jinping Returns to Beijing After State Visits to France, Serbia and Hungary

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more