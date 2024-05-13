Water Desalination Market is projected to surpass US$18.965 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.83%
The water desalination market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% from US$10.482 billion in 2022 to US$18.965 billion by 2029.
The water desalination market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% from US$10.482 billion in 2022 to US$18.965 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the water desalination market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$18.965 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The key growth drivers to propel the water desalination market during the forecasted period are:
• The world is experiencing growing crisis of water scarcity with a decrease in water resources that are reliable and fresh to drink. This growing scarcity of water has led to the discovery of desalination techniques that will use seawater to convert it into usable water resources using these techniques. Hence, with the growth in water scarcity across the globe coupled with government initiatives and investments in research and development of water desalination techniques, the market is expected to significantly grow over the forecast period.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of water desalination in the market is the growing number of investments in desalination projects by key players in the market coupled with growth in environmental issues like climate change that is depleting the reliable source of water bodies are driving the demand for water desalination techniques. Also, the growth in global population with rising industrialization across different countries is a contributing factor in depleting the reliable water bodies across the globe. Therefore, these factors are contributing to grow the water desalination market.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/water-desalination-market
The water desalination market, by technology, is divided into four types- Multi-Stage Flash Distillation (MSF), Reverse Osmosis (RO), and Multi-Effect Distillation (MED). There are different technologies used for the desalination of water including reverse osmosis which is used for removing salt and other impurities present in the water. This makes the water suitable for the general public to use and to use in industrial applications. Therefore, the different water desalination technologies are predicted to propel growth in the market.
The water desalination market, by source, is divided into two types- sea water and river water. Different sources of water bodies use water desalination techniques. For instance, the seawater which is saline and contains several impurities needs to be filtered and go through water desalination techniques to make it usable for the general public. Hence, the presence of different sources of water bodies on which desalination techniques can be applied is expected to fuel the water desalination market growth.
The water desalination market, by application, is divided into two types- municipal and industrial. The water desalination techniques can be used in different applications according to their need for instance, in municipal applications they have to distribute water to every household in their region, and the water they supply must be fresh and usable which is made using the water desalination techniques. Thus, different applications for water desalination techniques are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.
The Middle East and African region is expected to witness significant growth in the water desalination market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing number of immigrants in the region which leads to increased overall population of the region. The growth in population means they will need more water for them but depleting reliable water resources and ground level water in the region is leading to the demand for water desalination techniques to meet the growing demand for filtered water. Therefore, these factors are contributing to upsurge the water desalination market in the Middle East and African region.
The research includes several key players from the water desalination market, such as Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Veolia, SUEZ, IDE Technologies (Alpha Water Partnership), Xylem, Aquatech International LLC, Biwater Holdings Limited, Genesis Water Technologies, and Acciona S.A.
The market analytics report segments the water desalination market using the following criteria:
• By Technology
o Multi-Stage Flash Distillation (MSF)
o Reverse Osmosis (RO)
o Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)
o Others
• By Source
o Sea Water
o River Water
o Others
• By Application
o Municipal
o Industrial
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
• Veolia
• SUEZ
• IDE Technologies (Alpha Water Partnership)
• Xylem
• Aquatech International LLC
• Biwater Holdings Limited
• Genesis Water Technologies
• Acciona S.A.
Explore More Reports:
• Global Mobile Water Treatment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/mobile-water-treatment-market
• Water Filtration Equipment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/water-filtration-equipment-market
• Consumer Water Treatment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/consumer-water-treatment-systems-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn