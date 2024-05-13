Iron Oxide Pigments Market is projected to surpass US$4.184 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.55%
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the iron oxide pigments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.55% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$4.184 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The key growth drivers to propel the iron oxide pigments market during the forecasted period are:
• The growing number of applications for iron oxide pigments in the construction sector including paint and coatings, and construction materials are driving the demand for them in the market and growing at a significant rate. The growth is prominent due to the growing number of construction projects across the globe with the rise in urbanization and industrialization in different countries across the globe which directly boosts the market for iron oxide pigments. For instance, according to the US AID government website, 60% of the world's population will live in urban areas by the year 2030.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of iron oxide pigments in the market is the growing demand for eco-friendly pigment products that can reduce the harmful impact on the environment which can help in achieving sustainability in the long term. These iron oxide pigments are made out of natural material and don’t contain any harmful substance which is why the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.
The iron oxide pigments market, by type, is divided into two types- synthetic and natural. Each type of iron oxide pigment has its unique features that can be used by the end-user according to their needs. For instance, the natural iron oxide pigment has natural ingredients which makes it eco-friendly and sustainable for the environment. This is why these natural iron oxide pigments are widely adopted which further propels growth in the market.
The iron oxide pigments market, by color, is divided into three types- red, yellow, and black. Each color type is unique and useful to different end-users according to their use case and application. For instance, the red iron oxide pigment is widely used in the brick used for construction work to provide a reddish look and enhance efficiency in harsh working environments. Hence, the different colors available for the iron oxide pigments are expected to boost the market growth.
The iron oxide pigments market, by application, is divided into four types- construction, paint & coatings, plastic, and paper. Each application uses iron oxide pigment according to its use case or needs for instance, construction applications use iron oxide pigment to enhance the durability and efficiency of the construction materials they use like the bricks during the construction projects. Thus, these different applications for iron oxide pigments are predicted to grow the market.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the iron oxide pigments market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing number of construction projects with significant growth in their economy and GDP. Also, several government initiatives that promote sustainability and eco-friendly products coupled with growing environmental concerns among the general public of the region are contributing to grow the iron oxide pigment market in the North American region.
The research includes several key players from the iron oxide pigments market, such as APPLIED MINERALS INC., LANXESS, Cathay Industries USA, BASF SE, Hunan Sanhuan Pigment Co., Ltd, KRONOS INTERNATIONAL, Inc., Titan Kogyo, Ltd., Solomon Colors, Inc., Vibrantz Technologies Inc., and Yipin Pigments USA.
The market analytics report segments the iron oxide pigments market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Synthetic
o Natural
• By Color
o Red
o Yellow
o Black
o Others
• By Application
o Construction
o Paint & Coatings
o Plastics
o Paper
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• APPLIED MINERALS INC.
• LANXESS
• Cathay Industries USA
• BASF SE
• Hunan Sanhuan Pigment Co., Ltd
• KRONOS INTERNATIONAL, Inc.
• Titan Kogyo, Ltd.
• Solomon Colors, Inc.
• Vibrantz Technologies Inc.
• Yipin Pigments USA
