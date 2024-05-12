Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. Second Fleet and Joint Force Command Norfolk, embarked the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) May 7, 2024.

Perry visited the flagship of the Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 4, Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) while the Sailors and Marines were at sea training for a scheduled deployment.

The visit was one in a series of high level visits during the at sea training period. In addition to the fleet commander’s visit, Wasp recently hosted guests from the Senate Appropriations Committee - Defense Sub-Committee and the Offices of the Secretary of Defense for Policy, Personnel and Readiness, and Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation.

“I am extremely impressed by the amount of teamwork and integration I have seen at every level,” said Perry in a 1MC announcement as he addressed the crew.

“The WASP ARG-24th MEU embodies what it means to be a ‘Team of Teams’, and that will be necessary for the deployment operations you have ahead of you.”

While aboard the ship, Perry recognized Sailors and Marines for their contributions to mission and team readiness. He also took the opportunity to see many of the capabilities within the WSP ARG-24th MEU that make the integrated naval force and amphibious warships in such high-demand by fleet and combatant commanders. Highlights of the trip included the well deck and extensive medical facilities.

“You must continue to train and be at your highest level of performance and competitive advantage every day,” said Perry in a group huddle after recognizing Sailors and Marines in the ship’s well deck.

“While you are deployed, you are going to work extensively with our allies and partners, and your mission focus and leadership is critical. You are the men and women who directly support our national priorities and reinforce the rules based order that is critical to U.S. and Allied security.”

During the tour, Perry was able to meet the people at the tactical edge of the Navy’s newest medical capability. The WSP ARG-24th MEU is the first ARG-MEU team to incorporate into integrated training, and certify with ERCS.

Lt. Rebecca Smith, the En-Route Care System (ERCS) critical care nurse assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 4, provided a live demonstration of the system. ERCS consists of a two-person team with mobile equipment that supports medical care for up to two critically injured or ill patients for up to eight hours.

Before departing, Perry delivered inspirational words to the Blue-Green team aboard Wasp. “Your challenge, your charge, your mission, will be to represent our nation’s interests,” he continued. “I am proud of the hard work each of you has put in to getting the ship where it is, and I look forward to seeing you succeed on deployment… Stingers Up, Wasp!”

Wasp is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU).

Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) work together with Joint and Allied teammates during COMPTUEXs to mentor, train, and assess ARGs and MEUs in support of U.S. and Allied economic, security, and defense interests.

The WSP ARG consists of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Harpers Ferry class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Commands embarked across the ARG include Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 22 Det 1, Fleet Surgical Team 4 and the 24th MEU.

The 24th MEU is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) with a command element, Aviation Combat Element (Medium Marine Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced)), Ground Combat Element (Battalion Landing Team 1/8), and Logistics Combat Element (Combat Logistics Battalion 24).

For more information on the WSP ARG-24th MEU, visit our feature page on Defense Visual Information Distribution System (https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/wasparg24thmeu)