Riyadh Airports Company Appoints Legends PR as a Consultant on WAGA2024 in Riyadh
Legends PR to execute hosting project of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East/ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition in RiyadhRIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its specialisation in public relations and communication, Legends PR and Communications Agency provides its services to Riyadh Airports Company (RAC). Legends will be responsible for managing and executing the project of hosting the World Conference and Exhibition of the International Airports Council (WAGA), as well as the 19th Asia-Pacific and Middle East Regional Conference and Exhibition. The event will take place in Riyadh in the year 2024.
This step is part of the Legends' ongoing commitment to providing communication, media, and marketing services at the highest level. The agency looks forward to working diligently to ensure the success of this important global event and to enhance Riyadh's position as a major hub for international events.
The ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East / ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition), and the Middle East (WAGA2024), is a global event that brings together aviation experts and specialists from around the world. The event provides a unique opportunity for participants to exchange ideas, experiences, and best practices.
Thanks to its extensive experience in the field of public relations and communication, the Legends Agency will work to provide full support for the event, from strategic planning to execution. The agency will handle all aspects of communication, media, and marketing during the event, including advertising, public relations, and promotion through social media channels.
Legends was created in Riyadh in late 2019. With a global team of experts, the agency provides well-crafted PR, communications, and consultancy services. Legends’ versatile skill set, including crisis management and institutional representation, engages audiences through running efficient international campaigns that have a guaranteed far-reaching impact.
