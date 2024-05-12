Xi Jinping Holds Talks with President Tamás Sulyok of Hungary

On the morning of May 9, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping held talks with President Tamás Sulyok of Hungary at the Sándor Palace in Budapest.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Hungary is one of the first countries to recognize the People's Republic of China. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Hungary have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, and pursued mutual benefit. The bilateral relationship has stood the test of the changing international landscape and continued to grow in depth from a friendship across the continent, to a friendly and cooperative partnership, and then to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The China-Hungary relationship is now at its best in history, with the traditional friendship taking deep root in the hearts of the people, and bilateral cooperation in various fields yielding fruitful outcomes. This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Hungary diplomatic relations. The Chinese side is ready to work with the Hungarian side to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, and steer the China-Hungary relationship to higher levels.

Xi Jinping stressed that over the past 75 years, China-Hungary relations have maintained steady development. It is important that the two sides sum up their valuable experience to chart the way forward. First, the two sides should treat each other as equals, follow a development path suited to their respective national conditions, and keep their future firmly in their own hands. An enduring China-Hungary friendship is not targeted at any third party, nor should it be dictated by any third party. Second, the two sides should uphold mutual trust and mutual assistance, understand each other, and firmly support each other in safeguarding their respective sovereignty, security, and development interests. Third, the two sides should pursue win-win cooperation, expand cooperation in various fields within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and synergize their respective development strategies. Fourth, the two sides should uphold fairness and justice, stand on the right side of history, and strive to make positive contributions to the cause of peace and development of mankind.

Xi Jinping stressed that China is endeavoring to building itself into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through the Chinese path to modernization. This will bring great opportunities to the world. China welcomes Hungarian friends to get on board the express train of Chinese modernization, and stands ready to deepen political mutual trust with Hungary, further synergize China’s modernization drive and Hungary's "Eastern Opening" strategy, tap into the potential of practical cooperation, and continue to expand exchanges in various fields. China is ready to work with Hungary to continue to steer Belt and Road cooperation and China-CEEC cooperation in the right direction and toward more in-depth and solid progress. Xi Jinping expressed the hope that Hungary will take the opportunity of assuming the rotating presidency of the European Union (EU) in the second half of this year to promote steady and sound development of China-EU relations.

Tamás Sulyok said this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hungary and China. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have always adhered to the spirit of mutual respect and mutual trust in developing bilateral relations. Since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2017, bilateral cooperation in various fields has delivered positive results. He thanked President Xi Jinping for proposing the Belt and Road Initiative, which has benefited Hungary a lot through cooperation in infrastructure connectivity and other fields. The Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative put forward by President Xi Jinping call for strengthening international dialogue and cooperation, which is crucial to solving various challenges facing the world and preventing bloc confrontation. Hungary highly appreciates these initiatives. It is Hungary's established policy to strengthen cooperation with China. Hungary looks forward to fostering closer exchanges with China, seeking greater synergy of development strategies and promoting key cooperation projects such as the Budapest-Belgrade Railway to bring more benefits to the people. He expressed the belief that President Xi Jinping's historic visit to Hungary will elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between Hungary and China to a new and higher level. Noting China’s advanced technology and experience in green transition and clean energy, Sulyok said Hungary welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and carry out cooperation in Hungary. He expressed the hope that the two sides will continue to cooperate in running the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school and the Confucius Institute, and strengthen cultural and language exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the above event.