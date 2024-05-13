DDF JAM Releases "For Danny" Album, Danny "RIO" DeGennaro, Nominated for 2025 Grammy Album of the Year for New Artist
For Danny album release to hit the Billboard charts and be nominated for Grammy New artist album of 2025
"For Danny" album release to hit the Billboard charts and be nominated for Grammy New artist album of 2025”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: DDF JAM Releases "For Danny" Album, A Tribute to Late Singer/Songwriter Danny "RIO" DeGennaro, Expected to be Nominated for 2025 Grammy Album of the Year for New Artists
— Edward Mero DDF JAM Records
DDF JAM, a music collective formed by friends and family of the late singer/songwriter Danny "RIO" DeGennaro, has released their highly anticipated album "For Danny." The album, consisting of nine original songs written by Danny DeGennaro himself, is a heartfelt tribute to the talented musician who tragically passed away in 2011. With contributions from musicians of all backgrounds and two songs sung in Spanish, "For Danny" is expected to be a strong contender for the 2025 Grammy Album of the Year for New Artists.
Danny DeGennaro was a beloved figure in the music industry, known for his soulful voice and exceptional guitar skills. His sudden passing left a void in the hearts of his loved ones and fans, but his legacy lives on through his music. "For Danny" is a testament to his talent and a celebration of his life. The album features a diverse range of songs, from upbeat rock anthems to heartfelt ballads, showcasing Danny's versatility as a songwriter.
DDF JAM, led by Danny's brother, has brought together a group of talented musicians to record "For Danny." The album features contributions from Grammy-winning artists, as well as up-and-coming musicians, all united by their love for Danny and his music. The album also includes two songs sung in Spanish, a nod to Danny's Latin roots and his love for incorporating different cultures into his music.
The release of "For Danny" has been met with overwhelming support from fans and critics alike. The album has been praised for its emotional depth and musical diversity, with many predicting it to be a strong contender for the 2025 Grammy Album of the Year for New Artists. DDF JAM hopes that "For Danny" will not only honor Danny's memory but also introduce his music to a new generation of listeners.
"For Danny" is now available on all major streaming platforms, and physical copies can be purchased through DDF JAM's website. A portion of the proceeds from the album will be donated to a charity in Danny's name. DDF JAM invites everyone to listen to "For Danny" and join them in celebrating the life and music of Danny "RIO" DeGennaro.
Way To Fast Book on Danny's Life
Bye Bye Baby Video (For Danny) Feat Gab Howarth vocal
Standing on the Moon Video (For Danny) Feat Kyle Maack vocal
Edward Mero
Danny Degennaro Foundation
+1 954-227-8186
emero@dannydegennrao.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Danny DeGennaro Legacy Video Story of Danny Rio DeGennaro Watch the Magic