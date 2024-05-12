Shaftsbury Barracks / Update of News Release

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3001661

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CHAD JOHNSON                        

STATION:   SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: May 12,2024 at 0800 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: UPDATE OF NEWS RELEASE

 

NAME: Benjamin Hubbard                                             

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT.

 

We are please to Announce that Benjamin Hubbard has been located safe and sound. Benjamin voluntarily took some time away to prioritize personal growth and self-development. The Vermont State police sincerely thanks the public for their assistance.

 

***Initial news release, 12:51 pm. Saturday, May 11, 2024***

 

The Vermont State Police have been notified of a missing person complaint involving Benjamin Hubbard age 30. Benjamin was last known to have contacted his family in South Carolina in January 2024, and there has been no communication from him since.

 

Benjamin's last known address is in Rutland, Vermont. Family members are deeply concerned for his welfare, given the lack of contact and information about his current whereabouts.

 

The Vermont State Police urges anyone with information regarding Benjamin's location or well-being to come forward. Any information, no matter how small, may prove crucial in locating Benjamin and ensuring his safe. Please contact the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks at (802)-442-5421.

 

